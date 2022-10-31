World of Warcraft poised for Twitch drops ahead of Dragonflight launch

World of Warcraft is celebrating the launch of its latest expansion, Dragonflight, in the exact way you’d expand, with a few Twitch drops to get gamers watching content for the game.

With three separate Twitch drops that span Nov. 15 through Dec. 29, players can get their hands on three different in-game goodies that include a pet, a mount, and a toy.

Up first, players can earn a Dragon Kite pet for watching at least four hours of WoW content from Nov. 15-18. The time frame for the drop is right after the second phase of the Dragonflight pre-patch goes live. Phase two is the part of the pre-patch that will include the release of the expansion’s new hero class and race combination, the Dracthyr Evoker.

Image via Blizzard

The second drop will be the Feldrake mount which will be active starting the day the expansion releases, Nov. 28 and run for a couple of days until Dec. 1. The mount can be earned from watching four hours of WoW content.

Image via Blizzard

Lastly, the Perpetual Purple Firework toy will be obtainable a couple of weeks following the expansion’s release when the game’s first raid, Vault of the Incarnates, releases. This means that while gamers are watching the WoW Race to World First, they will be able to unlock the toy by watching for at least two hours. That drop will become available starting Dec. 13 and run until Dec. 29.

All three drop sessions will begin at 12pm CT on their respective start dates and end at 1:59pm CT on their respective end dates.

Image via Blizzard

Along with having drops from just watching creators, WoW will run a support-a-creator campaign from Nov. 28 through Dec. 13. Players will be able to earn an Ichabod harvest golem pet for the first two weeks of the expansion by gifting two subscriptions on eligible Twitch streamers’ channels.