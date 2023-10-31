World of Warcraft player count: How many people play WoW in 2023?

Since Blizzard Entertainment stopped sharing its current number of active users, it’s been very difficult to tell how many players are playing World of Warcraft. It also doesn’t help that the current number of users keeps increasing and decreasing with each expansion. Here’s our estimate.

How many players are playing WoW?

There are around 1.2 million active players in WoW, based on estimates according to mmo-population.com, across all versions of the game. This is nothing to sneeze at. It’s also, however, nowhere near the all-time-high WoW used to have, which was 12 million concurrent players.

Back in 2015, the last time Blizzard gave public reports, it reported about 5.5 million global active subscribers, according to statista.com. But with each new expansion, player numbers seem to be dropping.

Blizzard boasts it has around 130 million player accounts, according to CNET. That number only covers registered accounts, both active and inactive, across all Blizzard games.

Is WoW a dying game?

No, WoW is not a dying game. Just like all live-service games, WoW has its periods where player counts are high and low.

This largely depends on what each WoW expansion offers. For example, during Warlords of Draenor and Shadowlands, WoW’s active player counts dropped significantly because those expansions didn’t offer enough fun content for players to stick around and renew their subscriptions.

During those expansions, WoW’s number of active subscribers dropped to about seven million players.

Can WoW survive with a mandatory subscription in the coming years?

Since Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard King on Oct. 13, many players have been hoping a WoW subscription will be included in Xbox’s PC Game Pass. The reason for this is paying a monthly subscription only to get access to a single game (no matter how great it might be) may be too expensive in this day and age, especially when compared to other gaming services like the GamePass mentioned above, and PlayStation Plus, which offer many games for a single price.

While WoW still has more than a million active subscribers, those numbers aren’t going to rise much higher unless Blizzard makes some changes to its current payment system.

It will be interesting to see what the future of World of Warcraft will look like now it’s part of one of the biggest corporations in the world.