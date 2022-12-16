Season one in Dragonflight only began on Dec. 13 and opened up its doors to Mythic+ dungeons, Vault of the Incarnates, and PvP Arenas. Looking to keep its momentum, Blizzard Entertainment is shipping tons of changes to the PTR.

The biggest highlights of this PTR update are the Trading Posts, class balancing, especially changes coming to Druids as a whole, and then other tweaks coming to all Druid specializations, and Poor and Common items finally becoming transmogable.

Since this is a hefty update just before the Christmas holidays, let’s take a look at what Blizzard has in store for us with this latest World of Warcraft update.

Trading Posts are up and running on the PTR

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Trading Posts are the latest addition to Dragonflight that will allow you to complete monthly activities, earn a new currency called Trader’s Tender, and buy various mounts, toys, transmogs, and pets. Located in capital cities, Trading Posts will have a monthly rotation of cosmetics and mounts that will change each month, with Blizzard adding even more stuff each month.

Class balancing

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Druid

All Druids now learn Swipe at level 10.

Swipe and Brutal slash damage reduced by 50 percent.

Killer Instinct changed to two points, granting three/six percent physical damage and armor.

Nurturing Instinct changed to two points, granting three/six percent magical damage and healing.

New Talent: Improved Swipe – Increases Swipe and Brutal Slash damage by 100 percent.

New Talent: Forestwalk – Casting Regrowth increases your movement speed and healing received by five percent for three/six seconds.

New Talent: Gale Winds – Increases Typhoon’s radius by 20 percent and range by five yards.

New Talent: Incessant Tempest: Reduces the cooldown of Typhoon by five seconds.

New connection between Rake and Rip.

New connection between Maim and Tireless Pursuit.

New connections connecting Skull Bash to Primal Fury and Matted Fur.

New connection between Verdant Heart and Ironfur.

Wild Growth moved up and Remove Curse moved to the side.

Improved Rejuvenation moved up the tree.

Sunfire moved up and Starsurge moved to the side.

Feral druids now start with Rip instead of Thrash.

Balance

The Balance Druid tree has been redesigned.

Lunar Eclipse no longer increases the critical strike chance of Starfire.

Lunar Eclipse now increases the damage Starfire deals to nearby enemies by 50 percent.

Umbral Intensity now further increases the damage Starfire deals to nearby enemies by 10/20 percent.

Circle of Life and Death has been removed.

New Talent: Cosmic Rapidity – Your Moonfire, Sunfire, and Stellar Flare deal damage 13/25 percent faster.

Feral

Circle of Life and Death damage over time duration compression reduced to 20 percent (was 25 percent).

Taste for Blood bonus to Ferocious Bite damage increased to four/eight percent per bleed on the target (was two/four percent).

Rampant Ferocity damage increased to 35 percent of Ferocious Bite damage (was 25 percent).

Dreadful Bleeding bonus to Rip damage reduced to 15 percent (was 20 percent).

Infected Wounds bonus to Rake damage reduced to 25 percent (was 30 percent).

Veinripper increase to bleed durations increased to 33 percent (was 25 percent).

Lunar Inspiration damage increased by 66 percent.

Tear Open Wounds moved to row four.

Survival Instincts moved to row five.

Infected Wounds moved to row five.

Berserk moved to row six.

Moment of Clarity moved to row seven.

Berserk: Heart of the Lion and Berserk: Frenzy moved within row seven and connections changed.

Position of Wild Slashes and Brutal Strike swapped in their choice node.

Lunar Inspiration now a choice node with Feral Frenzy.

Guardian

The Guardian Druid tree has been redesigned.

Ursine Adept is now baseline.

Innervate can now be cast in Bear Form.

Front of the Pack moved to row three.

Flashing Claws switched positions with Reinvigoration.

New Talent: Thorns of Iron – When you cast Ironfur, you also deal Physical damage equal to 30 percent of your armor, split among enemies within 12 yards.

New Talent: Raze – Strike with the might of Ursoc, dealing Physical damage to all enemies in front of you. Deals reduced damage beyond five targets.

New Talent: Moonless Night – When you cast a single-target ability on an enemy afflicted by Moonfire, you cause them to burn for an additional 10 percent Arcane damage.

New Talent: Lunar Beam – Summons a beam of lunar light at your location, dealing Arcane damage and healing you over 8.5 seconds. Pathing restructured.

Earthwarden, Tooth and Claw, Reinforced Fur, and After the Wildfire/Guardian of Elune now have connections into the final gate section.

Pulverize, Blood Frenzy, and Twin Moonfire have found slightly different homes.

Vicious Cycle, Fury of Nature, and Scintillating Moonlight have changed icons.

Evoker

Preservation

Redesigned the delivery method for Temporal Anomaly’s absorb shields. Absorb shields are now applied to all allies it passes through, with absorb effectiveness reduced beyond five (was: pulses three times and heals two allies per pulse). Its speed has also been increased by 40 percent, and the orb will no longer slow down when it detects an ally in its radius.

Temporal Anomaly cooldown increased to 15 seconds (was six seconds).

Nozdormu’s Teachings has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Empower spells by five seconds when Temporal Anomaly is cast.

Resonating Sphere now applies Echo to the first six allies it passes through.

Time of Need cooldown reduced to 60 seconds (was 90 seconds).

Hunter

Marksmanship

Salvo has been redesigned – Your next Multi-Shot or Volley now also applies Explosive Shot to up to two targets hit. 45 second cooldown, does not incur the global cooldown.

Double Tap has been removed and has been replaced by Tactical Reload in the Talent tree.

New Talent: Tactical Reload – Aimed Shot and Rapid Fire cooldown reduced by 10 percent.

Tactical Reload and Steady Focus have swapped positions in the Talent tree.

Calling the Shots now reduces the cooldown of Trueshot by 2.5 seconds per 50 Focus spent (was 1.5 seconds).

Monk

Mistweaver

New Talent: Sheilun’s Gift – Draws in all nearby clouds of mist, healing up to three nearby allies per cloud absorbed. A cloud of mist is generated every eight seconds while in combat.

New Talent: Veil of Pride – Increases Sheilun’s Gift cloud of mist generation to every four seconds.

New Talent: Shaohao’s Lessons – Each time you cast Sheilun’s Gift, you learn one of Shaohao’s Lessons for up to 30 seconds, based on how many clouds of mist are consumed.

New Talent: Lesson of Doubt – You do up 30 percent more damage and healing to targets, based on their current health.

New Talent: Lesson of Despair – Your Critical Strike is increased by 25 percent while above 80 percent health.

New Talent: Lesson of Fear – Decreases your damage taken by 15 percent and increases your Haste by 20 percent.

New Talent: Lesson of Anger – 20 percent of the damage or healing you deal is duplicated every four seconds.

New Talent: Burst of Life – Life Cocoon’s cooldown is reduced by 20 seconds, but its absorb amount is reduced by 40 percent. When Life Cocoon expires, it releases a burst of mist that restores health to three nearby allies. Choice node with Calming Coalescence.

Revival healing now increased by 100 percent while not in a raid.

Added a connection from the Veil of Pride/Shaohao’s Lesson choice node to the Rising Mist/Tear of Morning choice node.

Bonedust Brew removed and replaced with Sheilun’s Gift.

Attenuation removed and replaced with Shaohao’s Lessons.

Bountiful Brew removed and replaced with Veil of Pride.

Paladin

Holy

Blessing of Winter has been redesigned – Now restores one percent mana per two seconds. Only castable on friendly healers.

Avenging Crusader now costs five Holy Power (was 50 percent of base mana), reduced cooldown to 45 seconds (was two minutes) and reduced duration to 12 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Tower of Radiance now causes Holy Light and Flash of Light to additionally have a chance to grant a Holy Power based on your target’s current health when cast on targets without Beacon of Light, increasing to 100 percent on targets below 50 percent health.

Inflorescence of the Sunwell now grants a Holy Power every third cast of Holy Light with Infusion of Light (was 30 percent chance).

Priest

New Talent: Petrifying Scream – Psychic Scream causes enemies to tremble in place instead of fleeing in fear.

Surge of Light now properly triggers from all healing spells.

The root effect of Void Tendrils is now displayed on enemy nameplates.

Discipline

Pain Transformation now causes Pain Suppression to heal your target for 25 percent of maximum health (was 12 percent).

Protector of the Frail now also grants Pain Suppression an additional charge.

Light’s Wrath now costs two percent of base mana.

Power Word: Solace damage reduced by 15 percent.

Mind Blast now costs 1.6 percent of base mana (was 2.5 percent).

Painful Punishment now increases the duration of Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked by 1.5 seconds (was 0.7 seconds).

Embrace Shadow now increases the duration of Shadow Covenant by eight seconds (was four seconds).

Twilight Corruption has been redesigned – Shadow Covenant increases the damage and healing of Shadow spells by an additional 10 percent.

Shadow Covenant now converts Penance to a Shadow spell.

Dark Reprimand (Shadow Penance) can now be cast on allies.

Stolen Psyche has been redesigned and renamed to Abyssal Reverie – Atonement heals for 10 percent/20 percent more when activated by Shadow spells.

Train of Thought causes Power Word: Solace to trigger a cooldown reduction for Penance in addition to Smite.

Blaze of Light increases the damage of Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite and Penance.

Weal and Woe increases the damage of Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite.

Wrath Unleashed increases the damage of Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite.

Harsh Discipline can trigger from Power Word: Solace and Mind Blast in addition to Smite. This talent is no longer tracked through Smite and instead appears on the Personal Resource Display.

Void Summoner can now trigger from Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite, Mind Blast, and Penance.

Added a few connections to the sides of row six to row eight for Discipline.

Fixed an issue preventing Dark Reprimand from consuming Power of the Dark Side.

Holy

Burning Vehemence and Searing Light have swapped positions in the talent tree.

Searing Light is now a one-point talent. Smite and Holy Nova to deal 25 percent increased damage to targets affected by Holy Fire. (unchanged)

Burning Vehemence is now a two-point talent and has been redesigned – Increases the damage of Holy Fire by 15 percent/30 percent. Holy Fire deals 15 percent/30 percent of its initial damage to all nearby enemies within 12 yards of your target. Damage reduced beyond five targets.

Prayers of the Virtuous now increases the maximum stack count of Prayer of Mending by two per point.

Shadow

Resolved an issue causing the Shadow versions of Halo and Divine Star to cost less Mana than the Holy versions.

Divine Star now generates six Insanity.

Halo now generates 10 Insanity.

Mindgames now generates 10 Insanity.

Shaman

Restoration

Healing Tide Totem healing now increased by 100 percent while not in a raid.

Warlock

Soulkeeper has been redesigned – Summons a Soulkeeper that consumes all Tormented Souls you’ve collected, blasting nearby enemies for Chaos damage per soul consumed over eight seconds. You collect Tormented Souls from each target you kill and occasionally escaped souls you previously collected.

Inquisitor’s Gaze is now passive and has been redesigned – Your spells and abilities have a chance to summon an Inquisitor’s Eye that deals Chaos damage over time.

Affliction

Soul Tap has been removed.

Pandemic Invocation has been moved to row 6 and is now a one rank talent.

New Talent: Focused Malignancy – Malefic Rapture deals 15/30 percent increased damage to targets suffering from Unstable Affliction.

Soul Swap has been redesigned – Copies your damage over time effects from the target, preserving their duration. Your next use of Soul Swap within 10 seconds will exhale a copy of the effects onto a new target.

Warrior

Arms

Defensive Stance is now talented by default.

Shuffled the positions of some nodes towards the end of the tree and added some new connections to try and aid the creation of more general builds.

Valor in Victory now only one rank and now provides one percent Versatility and reduces the cooldown of Die by the Sword by 30 seconds.

New Talent: Improved Slam – Slam has a 10 percent increased chance to critically strike and deals 30 percent increased critical strike damage.

Improved Overpower and Battlelord now also increase the damage of Dreadnaught.

Battlelord’s chance to reset the cooldown of Mortal Strike or Cleave increased to 35 percent (was 25 percent).

Skullsplitter now causes Deep Wounds to expire instantly.

Tide of Blood now only causes Rend to expire instantly as Deep Wounds is built into Skullsplitter.

Sweeping Strikes is now baseline.

New Talent: Spiteful Serenity – Colossus Smash and Avatar’s durations are doubled but their damage bonuses are reduced by 50 percent.

PvP balancing

Precognition duration increased to five seconds and now also prevents cast pushback.

Monk

Mistweaver

Chrysalis (PvP Talent) now reduces Life Cocoon’s cooldown by 30 seconds (was 45 seconds).

Creatures and NPCs

The newly trained Draenei, Lightforged Draenei, Orc, Tauren, and Highmountain Tauren that now specialize in rogue, mage, and priest classes are now located in major capital cities (Stormwind and Orgrimmar) and in their racial cities (Thunder Bluff and the Exodar). Additionally, a Tauren rogue found their way into the Rogue class hall.

Items and rewards

Common (white) and Poor (grey) quality equipment can now be used for transmogrification. These items will now become bind-on-equip.

Enchant illusions can now be applied on Artifact weapons.

New Toy: Reusable Oversized Bobber – Acquired from catching 100 fish with the Oversized Bobber. The toy version supports all bobbers in your toy collection and will automatically work with new bobber additions.

Professions

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment