World of Warcraft Classic Wrath of the Lich King pre-patch coming at the end of August

World of Warcraft Classic Wrath of the Lich King is right around the corner, and today, Blizzard laid out a roadmap for players looking to prepare for the next WoW legacy expansion with a handful of important dates.

The developer had already announced that the expansion would launch on Sept. 28, but now, we know when the pre-patch starts as well as when players will be able to do the Zombie Plague and Scourge Invasion events.

The journey to Northrend begins August 30.



The WoLK pre-patch will begin at the end of the month on Aug. 30. At that time, players will be able to create the expansion’s new hero class, Death Knights, as well as begin partaking in the game’s new profession, Inscription.

That leaves players about a month to level their DKs from 55 to 70. The task shouldn’t be especially difficult for players either because leading up to the release of WoLK, Blizzard plans on continuing to give players the Joyous Journeys buff that grants 50-percent increased experience gains.

A week later, the game’s Zombie Plague event will begin on Sept. 6, lasting about a week and ending when the Scourge Invasion event begins on Sept. 13. This expansion release comes around the same time as the game’s Brewfest, which will start on Sept. 20 and run until Oct. 6.

After the expansion is released, players will have another week or so to level their characters and gear them up for Arena season five and WoLK’s first raids. The game’s raids will not open until Oct. 6, at which point there will be a global release for them at 5pm CT.