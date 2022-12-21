World First Kurog Grimtotem raid composition in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Team Liquid was the first in the world to down Kurog Grimtotem during the Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First, but the kill didn’t come easily.
Taking the guild 59 attempts, the boss was downed about a day after the guild won the encounter before it, Dathea. Liquid’s biggest competition, reigning RWF champion Echo, quickly followed Liquid’s kill by defeating the boss in just 26 pulls.
The fight was one of a few in the instance that required a five healer setup, and as was the case for every boss prior, both groups used two Warrior tanks to kill the boss.
As was the case with previous bosses, one of the biggest comp differences between Echo and Liquid was Echo’s use of two Preservation Evokers as healers. Liquid came into the fight using just one instead, deciding to bring more Priests as a result.
The most unique element of Liquid’s DPS lineup for the fight was their use of two Frost Death Knights and the fact they used no Warlock or Fury Warrior in the fight. The guild had previously used those two classes in every fight. They have since returned to using a Warrior and Warlock as DPS in Raszageth progression.
Echo also dropped the Fury Warrior from their lineup for the fight, but they decided to stack three Outlaw Rogues instead. Meanwhile, they didn’t add a second Frost Death Knight, deciding to use a Warlock instead.
Liquid Kurog Grimtotem Composition
Tanks
- Protection Warrior
- Protection Warrior
Healers
- Holy Priest
- Holy Priest
- Discipline Priest
- Holy Paladin
- Preservation Evoker
DPS
- Frost Death Knight
- Frost Death Knight
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Balance Druid
- Balance Druid
- Marksmanship Hunter
- Arcane Mage
- Arcane Mage
- Arcane Mage
- Windwalker Monk
- Outlaw Rogue
- Outlaw Rogue
- Enhancement Shaman
Echo Kurog Grimtotem Composition
Tanks
- Protection Warrior
- Protection Warrior
Healers
- Preservation Evoker
- Preservation Evoker
- Holy Paladin
- Discipline Priest
- Holy Priest
DPS
- Frost Death Knight
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Balance Druid
- Balance Druid
- Arcane Mage
- Arcane Mage
- Arcane Mage
- Windwalker Monk
- Outlaw Rogue
- Outlaw Rogue
- Outlaw Rogue
- Enhancement Shaman
- Destruction Warlock