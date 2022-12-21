World First Kurog Grimtotem raid composition in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Team Liquid was the first in the world to down Kurog Grimtotem during the Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First, but the kill didn’t come easily.

Taking the guild 59 attempts, the boss was downed about a day after the guild won the encounter before it, Dathea. Liquid’s biggest competition, reigning RWF champion Echo, quickly followed Liquid’s kill by defeating the boss in just 26 pulls.

The fight was one of a few in the instance that required a five healer setup, and as was the case for every boss prior, both groups used two Warrior tanks to kill the boss.

As was the case with previous bosses, one of the biggest comp differences between Echo and Liquid was Echo’s use of two Preservation Evokers as healers. Liquid came into the fight using just one instead, deciding to bring more Priests as a result.

The most unique element of Liquid’s DPS lineup for the fight was their use of two Frost Death Knights and the fact they used no Warlock or Fury Warrior in the fight. The guild had previously used those two classes in every fight. They have since returned to using a Warrior and Warlock as DPS in Raszageth progression.

Echo also dropped the Fury Warrior from their lineup for the fight, but they decided to stack three Outlaw Rogues instead. Meanwhile, they didn’t add a second Frost Death Knight, deciding to use a Warlock instead.

Liquid Kurog Grimtotem Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Holy Priest

Holy Priest

Discipline Priest

Holy Paladin

Preservation Evoker

DPS

Frost Death Knight

Frost Death Knight

Havoc Demon Hunter

Balance Druid

Balance Druid

Marksmanship Hunter

Arcane Mage

Arcane Mage

Arcane Mage

Windwalker Monk

Outlaw Rogue

Outlaw Rogue

Enhancement Shaman

Echo Kurog Grimtotem Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Preservation Evoker

Preservation Evoker

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

Holy Priest

DPS