World First Eranog raid composition in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The World First kill of Eranog took an abnormally long time during the WoW Dragonflight Race to World First in Vault of the Incarnates.

While the first boss of most Mythic races tends to go down quickly, Blizzard’s unique approach to releasing Vault of the Incarnates led to guilds being less geared than usual heading into the fight against Eranog. Though it took a while, the North American guild Vesper snuck away with the World First downing of Eranog as more notable guilds like Team Liquid took a more calculated approach to prepare for later parts of the race.

Proving to be a relatively easy boss to defeat, Vesper was able to get a kill on Mythic Eranog in just three pulls, and their raid composition wasn’t necessarily as strict to the general meta that has developed over the course of this RWF.

As is often the case with first bosses, this foe can be downed with any variety of raid compositions, and Vesper even managed to take out the boss with an average ilvl of 389 across the raid, meaning the group had the same quality of gear that one would obtain from doing a Normal raid. In essence, the group was significantly less geared than any group that runs a couple of heroic raids or a handful of Mythic+ dungeons.

Vesper World First Eranog Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Rostoration Druid

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

Holy Priest

Restoration Shaman

DPS

Havoc Demon Hunter

Balance Druid

Devastation Evoker

Marksmanship Hunter

Marksmanship Hunter

Arcane Mage

Windwalker Monk

Outlaw Rogue

Elemental Shaman

Enhancement Shaman

Destruction Warlock

Destruction Warlock

Arms Warrior

While Vesper took the hyper-conservative approach of using five healers for the encounter, the top guilds in the RWF, Echo and Liquid, had a significantly more optimized approach, coming into the encounter with four healers and more gear.

Both guilds used two Warrior tanks, but outside of that, they had a little bit of variety on the first few bosses.

Liquid Eranog Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Mistweaver Monk

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

Holy Priest

DPS

Frost Death Knight

Havoc Demon Hunter

Balance Druid

Devastation Evoker

Marksmanship Hunter

Arcane Mage

Windwalker Monk

Assassination Rogue

Assassination Rogue

Enhancement Shaman

Enhancement Shaman

Demonology Warlock

Demonology Warlock

Fury Warrior

Echo Eranog Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Preservation Evoker

Preservation Evoker

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

DPS