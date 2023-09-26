Will there ever be a Warcraft 2 movie?

A Warcraft sequel has been on fans’ minds since the World of Warcaft-based movie arrived in 2016. But will it ever make its way onto the big screen, or will it just be something to reboot years later?

WoW fans flocked to the cinemas to see Travis Fimmel (Vikings) and Paula Patton (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol), and see the spectacle of their favorite video-game title hit movie theatres. Game-to-movie transitions have been attempted in the past, with most falling flat—looking at you, Assassin’s Creed.

At least, in this case, Warcraft received some good reviews. Warcraft managed to recreate some of the magic inspired by its video-game counterpart.

But will we ever get to see it bring back the magic again?

Is there going to be a Warcraft sequel?

We’ll never see this guy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

By the looks of it, not right now. Director Duncan Jones himself explained in 2020 what the later movies would entail if they were made, but even he wasn’t sure they would exist.

As time has gone on, the Blizzard employees who assisted with Warcraft’s development, have moved on to other ventures. This was one of the reasons why Jones struggled to imagine a second or third Warcraft movie being made.

3 films.

Part 2 would have been Go’el/Thrall as a young orc slave in Blackmoore’s gladiator camp. Here he meets & befriends a Tauren who tells him of another land to the west where his people come from, & where he might find allies & maybe a new home… — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 21, 2020

So by the sounds of it, there won’t be a Warcraft sequel for the foreseeable future. However, sequels are usually successful endeavors for film studios as they’ve built a fan base from prior movies.

Think of movies like Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise and Co. returned almost 40 years after the original Top Gun was released with a critically acclaimed sequel.

Franchises can come back decades later, and easily get butts in seats. I wouldn’t give up hope if I were you.

There’s always a chance Warcraft 2 could be in theatres within the next few years. We’ll just have to wait for an announcement.

