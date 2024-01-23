Who is Sylvanas Windrunner in World of Warcraft?

From the beginning of World of Warcraft to Shadowlands, Sylvanas Windrunner had been one of the most prominent characters. She appeared in dozens of cinematics and drastically influenced the WoW universe. But who really is she?

Sylvanas Windrunner, later known as the Dark Lady, comes from a high elf family from Quel’Thalas. She’s best known for being the leader of the Forsaken and Warchief of the Horde (at least for an expansion). But there’s more to Sylvanas Windrunner than that.

Here’s a dive into Sylvanas Windrunner.

Who is Sylvanas Windrunner?

Born and raised a high elf, Sylvanas Windrunner grew up a middle child in the ranger general family. She had two sisters—Alleria and Vereesa, and one younger brother named Lirath. She succeeded her mother as the ranger general of the Silvermoon. Her strength and strategic thinking were put to the test when the Lich King invaded Silvermoon. Even though she tried her best to defend Silvermoon, Sylvanas fell during the battle, and the Lich King turned her into a banshee.

She remained in his servitude for some time but reclaimed her body before forming the Forsaken (the Undead). She established Undercity and served as their queen, but her ultimate goal was to take down the Lich King. In the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, the Lich King finally fell, leading to Sylvanas jumping from atop the Icecrown Citadel, thinking her life had no purpose. She was then resurrected by Val’kyr. While dead, she made a deal with the Jailer to remake the afterlife. Her goal was to sow discord among the armies of the Horde and the Alliance and bring about death and war to strengthen the Jailer.

This plan went into full motion at the end of Legion when Vol’jin proclaimed Sylvanas the next Warchief of the Horde. Instead of bringing peace, the Warchief burned Teldrassil and attacked the Alliance whenever she could.

Where’s Sylvanas Windrunner now?

Sylvanas is in the Maw. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Because of all the atrocities Sylvanas committed, Varok Saurfang faced her in a Mak’gora (duel to death). After defeating him dishonorably, she fled to Icecrown Citadel, where she shattered the Helm of Domination and opened the way to the Maw (WoW version of hell). Both the Jailer and Sylvanas were defeated. As a punishment, the Dark Lady is now trapped in the Maw. Some believe Sylvanas could return in the War Within expansion, but it remains to be seen.