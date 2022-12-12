Where to get Ominous Conch in WoW Dragonflight

Like past expansions, farming is something that players have to do in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, especially when it comes to specializations. And they also have to do it if they’re looking for particular drops from beasts or bosses or to get rare mounts or gear.

Ominous Conch is one of the items in Dragonflight that does require a bit of farming because the drop rate is abysmal. While it may take a long time to farm for Ominous Conch, it is necessary because if you cast five Ominous Conchs near a Tuskarr “Large Lunker Sighting,” you can summon BIG lunker.

This is important because Lunkers can help you achieve reputation achievements. And for some, the time spent farming is worth it.

So, where can you get Ominous Conch in WoW Dragonflight?

Where to find Ominous Conch in WoW Dragonflight

There are a couple of ways that you can get Ominous Conch in WoW Dragonflight. You can get them from fishing at specific locations across the Dragon Isles or as a reward for completing certain quests.

Even though you can get Ominous Conch by fishing, their drop rates are low, and the process can be time-consuming. But if you’d like to try your hand at fishing, here are some good fishing hole locations to visit:

The Waking Shores: River Mouth Fishing Hole Burning Ascent Fishing Hole

Azure Span: Grimtusk’s Fishing Hole

Ohn’ahran Plains Roaring Dragonspring Fishing Hole

Thaldraszus: Tyrhold Fishing Hole



There are also quests you can complete where you can get an Ominous Conch as a reward. These quests can be found at the following locations:

The Waking Shores Quest: Otter Devastation Quest: Frogs of Fire

Ohn’ahran Plains Quest: Predator Control

Thaldraszus Quest: Underwater Menace

The Azure Span Quest: Net Worth



While there are quite a few places to get Ominous Conch in WoW Dragonflight, it can be time-consuming.