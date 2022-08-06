Where to find Vagash in World of Warcraft: Classic

Vagash is one of the earliest challenges World of Warcraft: Classic players will encounter while leveling through the snowy valleys of Dun Morogh. The key quest item he drops, the Fang of Vagash, is the objective of one of WoW’s most difficult early-game quests, Protecting the Herd.

Vagash, despite being an important early-game objective, isn’t placed directly in front of players like many quest-focused enemies are. Instead, Classic WoW players will have to go out of their way to find the massive yeti. Here’s how to find Vagash and complete the quest Protecting the Herd in WoW: Classic.

Vagash can be found on a hill northwest of Amberstill Ranch, overlooking the ranch from his cave. The beginning of the ramp can be found at coordinates 59,50, slightly off the eastbound road leading towards Amberstill Ranch and the Gol’bolar Quarry. The entrance to Vagash’s cave is located at coordinates 62, 47.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Vagash is the objective of the quest Protecting the Herd, in which Rudra Amberstill asks you to slay him and bring his fang back to the Amberstill Ranch as proof of his defeat. Completing the quest will reward players with a cloth pair of pants, a leather tunic, or a two-handed hammer—each of which is of uncommon quality.

Vagash can be difficult to solo for some players, as certain classes will struggle to have the abilities necessary to take him down. Since Vagash is usually encountered around level eight, many classes won’t have a full lineup of abilities to get them through the fight. The most capable classes of soloing Vagash include Paladins, Mages, and Warlocks. Other classes, such as Warriors and Rogues, should seek help when completing Protecting the Herd.