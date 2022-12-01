Where to find leatherworking training in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight revamped several systems integral to Blizzard’s long-standing MMO, such as talent points, specializations, and most notably, professions. Whereas professions were once minor staples of the game that players could mostly passively partake in, Dragonflight introduced a far more involved, complex system akin to the MMO’s class and talent point mechanics.

Leatherworking, one of World of Warcraft’s oldest and most useful professions for specific classes, is a part of these massive, sweeping changes. Like classes, leatherworkers are now set to select from leather armor, mail armor, and primordial leatherworking specializations. Before diving into the deeper complexities of the reworked profession, players will first have to meet with a leatherworking trainer.

Whether new or returning, if you are stuck trying to find the leatherworking trainer on the Dragon Isles and jump into the new professions system, look no further.

Leatherworking trainer location in the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight brings five new zones with the Dragon Isles, and while traversing such an expansive new region may seem intimating, players are greeted with their first major hub fairly early on. Most profession trainers, including the leatherworking trainer, can be found at the Wingrest Embassy. All of the profession trainers are clustered around each other, with the leatherworkers being thrown into the mix.

The leatherworking trainer’s station will be found underneath a tent, with an Orc and Pandaren ready to help aspiring or already experienced leatherworkers. If you wish to learn any further professions or undertake a different path, you will be able to find almost any profession in the Wingrest Embassy, from blacksmithing to inscription.

After learning your profession of choice, players will be able to learn rare recipes from the four major factions, collect materials from creatures across the Dragon Isles, and make their fortune at the auction house.