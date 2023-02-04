World of Warcraft Dragonflight brought several massive changes to Blizzard’s long-standing MMO, drastically altering several of the game’s core mechanics. Professions have been the system most altered in this recent expansion, as professions now are similar to traditional classes, requiring players to select specializations and level up profession-specific attributes.

Fishing is among the oldest and most widely used professions in WoW. Though the primary mechanics of fishing remain the same in Dragonflight, the expansion did introduce some unique features to the beloved profession. Large Lunkers are massive pillars that summon a unique kind of aquatic creature that drops valuable reagents for several professions.

There is only a one minute cooldown to interact with the Large Lunker Sighting after each use, so once players locate the pillar it can easily be farmed. The only issue remains that this can be a difficult spot to find. If you are looking for a Large Lunker Sighting location, this is where you need to go.

Large Lunker Sightings locations in Dragonflight

The best area to find a Large Lunker Sighting is in the Ruby Life Pools, located in the southern region of the Waking Shores. The whale tail-shaped pillar will be located by the channel between the Waking Shores and Thaldraszus.

Screengrab via Acivision Blizzard.

It should be noted that players will need five Ominous Conch shells in order to interact with the Large Lunker Sighting. This item drops from a number of mobs found around the area, including Massive Threshers, Gigantic Threshers, Lava Threshers, and Astray Splashers.

After collecting five Ominous Conches and right clicking on the pillar, a large Gigantic Thresher will spawn in the water before you. Players can then slay the shark, loot, and skin the mob to earn their reward. If you are looking to farm materials off the mob, the Large Lunker Sighting is able to be reused every minute.