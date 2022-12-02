Where to find Archaeology training in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought a plethora of changes to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, revamping old systems such as talent trees and professions, while also introducing the new Dracthyr Evoker race and class combination. Undoubtedly the most significant change in World of Warcraft’s latest expansion is its sweeping changes to professions which has turned the previously passive act into a much more involved process.

Creating a new profession specialization system more akin to the class talent trees and specs, professions now serve much more niche purposes and provide players with far more use than simply making gold off the auction house. With all the changes to professions, players were left curious about the status of a seemingly long-forgotten vocation, archaeology.

If you are hoping to pick back up archaeology in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, this is everything you need to know.

Is Archaeology in World of Warcraft Dragonflight?

Unfortunately, archaeology is not in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Archaeology was implemented into the game during the release of World of Warcraft Cataclysm. The exciting new profession encouraged exploration as it allowed players to find and piece together different artifacts found throughout Azeroth, which in turn could create rare and epic items and collectibles.

Archaeology saw some support after its initial debut in Cataclysm, as both Mists of Pandaria and Warlords of Draenor both featured archaeological dig sites across their continents. The profession has seen little support in more recent expansions, however, as no expansion since Battle for Azeroth has seen either archaeological opportunities or archaeology trainers, including the recently released Dragonflight.

Players can travel to the Wingrest Embassy, the first major hub that players will encounter in the Dragon Isles while venturing through the Waking Shore, wherein they should find almost all profession trainers.

Players may note that there is a distinct lack of the presence of an archaeology trainer. Trainers can still be found in the major cities, including Stormwind and Orgrimmar, as well as some neutral cities such as Shattrath and Dalaran.