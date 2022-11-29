Where does WoW Dragonflight start?

Dragonflight, World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, brings players to the Dragon Isles for the first time. The ancestral home of Azeroth’s dragonflights, this big and colorful island is home to dragons of all different shapes and sizes.

Players will be able to level from 60 to 70 on the new island and explore four unique zones, including The Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, The Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. There’s also a bonus zone for the new Dracthyr race called The Forbidden Reach.

But where exactly does Dragonflight begin and how do you get started with the shiny new expansion?

Dragonflight level requirement

To get started with the journey, you’ll first have to reach level 58. When you reach level 58, the “The Dragon Isles Await” quest will be available in your quest log. This quest will lead you to Orgrimmar if you’re Horde or Stormwind if you’re Alliance.

Although you can start Dragonflight at level 58, it’s recommended to reach level 60 first. This way, you won’t lag behind and have to play catch-up at a later point. Simply reaching level 60 with Chromie Time is the safest option.

It goes without saying you’ll also need to own the Dragonflight expansion to access the Dragon Isles. The base edition of the expansion costs $49.99 and a monthly subscription to World of Warcraft costs $14.99.

How to get to the Dragon Isles

To get to the Dragon Isles, you’ll need to undergo a series of quests in your faction’s capital city. “The Dragon Isles Await” quest will kickstart the quest chain, leading you to a number of NPCs. You’ll have to speak to a few people and collect a few things before heading to the island.

For Horde, you’ll be led outside the gates of Orgrimmar to a zeppelin tower to the west. Naleidea Rivergleam will give you the “To the Dragon Isles!” quest and instruct you to hitch a ride on the zeppelin. Enter the zeppelin to the left and you’ll be taken to the Dragon Isles, where you’ll start your journey in The Walking Shores.

For Alliance, you’ll similarly be led to Stormwind Harbor. There, Toddy Whiskers will give you the “To The Dragon Isles” quest and instruct you to take a ship to the Dragon Isles. Enter the boat to the left to begin your journey.