When will WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.0.5 go live?

Ever since Blizzard unveiled World of Warcraft Shadowlands Patch 9.0.5 at BlizzConline, players have been wondering when to expect the new patch.

The wait is almost over, though. Blizzard announced earlier today that the patch will arrive after the scheduled weekly maintenance on March 9 for North American servers and March 10 for European servers.

The update will come with a slew of changes to retail WoW systems and notably introduces Valor Points.

The Valor Point system can be used by players to upgrade mythic dungeon gear. The addition comes following numerous complaints by players who prefer running mythic dungeons as end-game content.

So far in Shadowlands, the strongest source of gear has been through PvP, making some PvE content feel fruitless.

Additionally, the patch notes detail a swath of class tuning changes that include every class in the game.