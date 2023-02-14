The first season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s Mythic Dungeon International starts later this month with the best WoW dungeon speedrunners prepping to compete.

Time Trials for the new season were completed earlier this month, and now teams will fight for one of the eight Global Finals spots so that they can get a piece of the $300,000 prize pool.

Following Time Trials, the qualifying teams are divided into three groups of eight to make up 24 teams in total. Beginning later this month, each group of eight will have a designated weekend in which they compete to win their group with the top two teams from each group advancing.

After all three groups play, a Last Stand Tournament will give other teams an opportunity to nab the final two spots in the Global Finals. The head-to-head dungeon racing tournaments will be double elimination and use a best-of-three format.

When is the WoW Dragonflight season one MDI?

The Group Stage of this season’s MDI will start this weekend on Friday and run through Sunday. Each group will be played out on successive weekends. Group B will start Feb. 24 to 26, and Group C will be March 3 to 5. All broadcasts for the tournament will start at 12pm CT.

Image via Blizzard

The Last Stand Tournament, which has open signups until Feb. 27, will run from March 10 to 12. The date and time of the Global Finals will be in early April, but Blizzard has not yet announced exact details for its schedule.

All broadcasts can be viewed on the official Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternate language channels include French, German, and Spanish, all of which will be on different Twitch channels. Meanwhile, those competing in the tournament will be allowed to host Watch Parties for the MDI if they register ahead of time.