When does WoW The War Within pre-patch launch? Release window and speculation

It's closer than you might think

World of Warcraft The War Within is the first expansion in the upcoming Worldsoul Saga. With the 2024 WoW Roadmap release on Dec. 19, players got to know some details about it, including the expected date of pre-patch release.

With The War Within marking the beginning of a Saga, fans’ hopes and expectations are at an all-time high, especially since Dragonflight has been well-received by the community. The latest Roadmap shed some light on the release dates of The War Within’s alpha and beta tests, the expansion itself, and the pre-patch release. Here’s everything we know so far.

Unfortunately, like with almost every Roadmap in World of Warcraft, Blizzard Entertainment hasn’t specified the exact dates on which new content will be added next year. There are some exceptions, like the February launch of WoW Classic Hardcore self-found mode, but they’re a minority.

WoW The War Within pre-patch release window

The War Within’s pre-patch has been slated for release sometime between Spring and Summer 2024 on the Roadmap. We expect it to launch in early July, though this is just our speculation.

Azj-Kahet will be one of four new zones in The War Within. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Usually, pre-patches are released around a month before the expansion officially goes live. Shadowlands’ pre-patch was made available on Oct. 13 and 14 (depending on the region), with the expansion launching on Nov. 23. Dragonflight’s case was similar, with pre-patch dropping on Oct. 25/26, and the expansion going live a month later, on Nov. 28.

The War Within is slated for a Summer to Autumn release on the 2024 Roadmap. Maybe it will follow Battle for Azeroth’s suit and launch in August. If that’s true, then July’s release window for pre-patch fits like a glove.