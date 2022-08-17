The next installment in the World of Warcraft: Classic lineage is just around the corner, with the game’s second expansion, Wrath of the Lich King, set to be re-released later this year.

Before the expansion launches on Sept. 26, though, players will be able to get a headstart on some of its content this month with the pre-patch for Wrath of the Lich King releasing on Aug. 30.

The Wrath pre-patch will include system updates, balancing changes, and updates to characters. WoW’s achievements, which were originally added in Wrath, will also be added in the pre-patch. In the retail version of WoW, there are over 4,000 achievements to earn. The original version of Wrath’s achievement system launched with just over 700 achievements for players to collect.

WoW’s first new class, Death Knights, will also be available in the pre-patch. Death Knights, unlike all other characters, start at level 55. Originally, players needed at least one other level 55 character on their account to create a Death Knight, but that restriction is going away with the launch of Wrath Classic.

Leveling a Death Knight in the pre-patch

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Death Knights begin their journey at level 55, meaning they can skip most of the game’s original content and head straight through Outland and Northrend on their journey to max level. Players who want to play a Death Knight in Wrath will be able to use the four-week-long pre-patch as a leveling period for their new characters. Death Knights will be available to play starting on Aug. 30.

The game’s max level during the pre-patch will still be level 70, but Death Knight players who complete the class’ unique starting zone plus Outland’s leveling content will be up to speed with other players when Wrath Classic properly launches on Sept. 26.

What are the Zombie Plague and Scourge Invasion events?

The Wrath pre-patch will launch on Aug. 30 and will last for four weeks, with various events taking place throughout those four weeks, including the Zombie Plague and Scourge Invasion events.

The Zombie Plague will cause a horrific disease to make its way through WoW’s capital cities, with players having to avoid being transformed into a zombie. Players will also have the opportunity to fight back against the Scourge and thwart its plot to overtake Azeroth during the Scourge Invasion event. In this event, necropolises will spawn over various high-level zones and players will have the opportunity to command an assault on them.

Both of these events took place prior to the original release of Wrath back in 2008, so players who didn’t get to experience the pre-expansion hype during the game’s original run 14 years ago will have the chance to do so now.