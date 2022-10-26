What is the max level in WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft, in its infancy, started with 60 regular levels. Each next expansion, The Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, and Battle for Azeroth, with the exception of MoP and Cataclysm—which added only five more levels—added 10 new levels with the game peaking at level 120 with BfA. Once the Shadowlands pre-patch went live on Oct. 13, 2020, the level cap was squished to level 60 once again.

Now that we’re finally leaving Shadowlands and Zovaal crumbled in pieces in Zereth Mortis and slowly gathering our strength and resources to set sail for the fabled Dragon Isles, you are probably wondering what Chromie will do with our levels.

Dragonflight level cap explained

Dragonflight is the latest WoW dragon-themed expansion set to release on Nov. 28. The moment the expansion hits the live servers, the level cap will increase from level 60, like it used to be during Shadowlands, to level 70.

In other words, all end-game content will be adjusted for the character’s power level when being level 70, including Mythic+ dungeons, raids like the Vault of Incarnates, and open-world content like Worlds quests and Daily quests.

This also means that you can level through whichever expansion you like from level one to level 58 when you’ll be able to travel to the distant Dragon Isles. Upon reaching level 58, you’ll get an introductory quest that will send you to look for reinforcements and, eventually, on a ship or zeppelin headed to the Dragon Isles from Orgirmmar or Stormwind.