What is Perception in WoW Dragonflight?

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, professions received a much-needed upgrade. There’s now a reworked Profession interface, crafting orders, specializations and profession knowledge, and profession secondary stats.

Profession secondary stats are available for both crafting and gathering professions. These stats are a new feature that helps players increase their crafting or gathering effectiveness.

Gathering professions like Herbalism, Mining, and Skinning can significantly benefit from these secondary stats, and they’re a must if you want to level up your gathering profession. While there are three gathering-specific secondary stats you can choose from; the most popular is Perception. So what is Perception in Dragonflight?

Perception in WoW Dragonflight explained

In short, Perception increases a player’s chance of finding rare reagents while gathering. Not only that, it can help you find knowledge-enhancing items as well. And this is why it is one of the most popular secondary stats for gathering professions.

To benefit from secondary stats, you’ll need to consider the accessories you use in your gathering-specific professions. These accessories will give you Perception points, which vary depending on the accessory’s item and quality levels.

For every 10 points of Perception, you receive +1 percent. So, the more points you have in Perception, the higher your chances are of finding rare reagents and knowledge-enhancing items.

You can also use the item Enchant Tool – Draconic Perception, which teaches you how to perform the Draconic Perception enchantment. Using this, you can permanently enchant a fishing or gathering tool to increase your Perception by 24. The Enchant Tool item can be purchased from Rabul, the Artisan’s Consortium Quartermaster, in Valdrakken, but it requires Dragon Isle Enchanting level 25.

So, if you’re looking to increase your chances of finding rare reagents or knowledge-enhancing items while gathering, consider the Perception stat in WoW Dragonflight.