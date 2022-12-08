What is High-Fiber Leaf used for in WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought loads of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, including new factions, quests, and more. Along with several new explorable zones, Dragonflight has also brought four new major factions and a completely revamped Renown system.

Unlike in previous WoW expansions, players can level up their renown with each of the four leading factions across the Dragon Isles, the Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, Dragonscale Expedition, and Valdrakken Accord. Players earn one renown level for every 2,500 reputation they receive from doing world quests, faction-specific tasks, events, and more.

Renown levels give rewards ranging from high item level gear to unique mounts.

One item that players have discovered that has become necessary to a particular faction quest is the High-Fiber Leaf. If you have this item and are unsure how to utilize it or trying to find it, look no further.

What is the High-Fiber Leaf in WoW Dragonflight?

The High-Fiber Leaf is a quest item that can be used to help claim the Lizi’s Reins mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Before you can embark on this quest, players need to be max level, level 70, and reach Renown nine with the Maruuk Centaur faction. Along with this, players must have completed the ‘Initiate’s Day Out’ quest from Sojourner.

After completing Initiate’s Day Out, players will be able to pick up daily quests from initiate Radiya in Ohn’iri Springs in the Ohn’ahran Plains.

Players will have to complete five quests, all named ‘To Tame a Thunderspine’ that each have a 24-hour reset, the following quests rquirements include:

Quest One – Collect 20x Fluorescent Fluid from any insect creatures

Quest Two – Deliver 20x High-Fiber Leaf, drops from any plant creatures

Quest Three – Deliver 20x Thousandbite Piranha, dropped from fishing

Quest Four – Deliver 20x Wooly Mammoth Pelts, drops from any Mammoths or Yaks

Quest Five – Deliver Meluun’s Green Curry, purchased from Ohn Meluun

After accomplishing all five tasks, one final quest will be offered to the player that rewards them with the rare Lizi’s Reins mount. It should be noted players do not have to do these quests in five consecutive days and instead can be completed at your own pace.

Where to find High-Fiber Leaf

If you are on day two’s quest which requires players to find 20 high-fiber leaves, there are several spots where this material is abundant. One of the most plentiful spots is the Emerald Garden located in the western part of the Ohn’ahran plains, the approximate coordinates of this location are /way 30.8, 52.4.

Players can ultimately loot the high-fiber leaf from any plant creature found on the Dragon Isles, in any of the four currently accessible regions. Given the quest only requires 20, this should not take players too long once they scout a good location.