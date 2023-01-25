What is Essence of the Storm in WoW Dragonflight?

Patch 10.0.5 is the first major content update for World of Warcraft Dragonflight, bringing a new world event dubbed Storm’s Fury. Similar to Primal Storms, this world event is triggered on a ten hour rotation and lasts for four total hours, giving players ample opportunity to participate and earn unique currencies, Elemental Overflow, and Essence of the Storm.

In order to take part in Storm’s Fury events, WoW players will need to start the patch’s content by speaking to Zawarudu in the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken. This NPC will send players to the Primalist Future with the quest ‘Storm Warning.’

After completing this quest, players will begin to observe and participate in Storm’s Fury events in the open world across the Dragon Isles.

While Elemental Overflow and Essence of the Storm are two common currencies acquired after completing these events, it is not explicitly clear what players can do with each. If you are unsure of what to use your Essences of the Storm on, look no further.

Where to use Essence of the Storm in WoW Dragonflight

Players can earn Essence of the Storm and Elemental Overflow by participating in Storm’s Fury World Quests.

In this event, players will see four separate portals one large Elemental elite mob in the center of the Primalist Future. Players will need to approach each Primalist portal and defend it against enemy mobs, spawning one wave every 30 seconds.

Slaying mobs during the Storm’s Fury event can drop Coalesced Storm Remnants, a quest that provides players with 10 Essence of the Storm. Defeating the final boss also rewards players with approximately six Essence of the Storm and 130 Elemental Overflow. Weekly World Quests can also give players Glowing Primalists Cache, which can also contain Essence of the Storm and Primalist gear.

Players can return to Valdrakken to exchange Essence of the Storm currency in for 385 item level gear, a Chasing Storm toy, the Skyskin Hornstrider mount, and a Time-Lost Vorquin pet, along with WoW caches containing Storm Sigils.