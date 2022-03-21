What is Armory in World of Warcraft?

In Blizzard’s World of Warcraft (WoW), character builds are very much seen as one of the most important aspects of the game. Builds do not just define how a character can perform in the game, but it’s also something that entails statistical data which can be a reference that may last in the long run.

And this data from the character builds is just one example of information you can access in WoW. Lucky for players of the game, there is a way that such data can be retrieved from time to time–through the Armory.

The Armory in WoW is a database of information, some sort of a collection containing valuable data from all over the game. It includes data such as character information, best builds from the best teams, and some data from the existing guilds in the world.

One of its prime advantages is that it gets automatically updated since it gets information from the active servers of WoW. You can check your characters anytime you want, though the catch is that other players may also be able to check you, which is an advantage but also a disadvantage at the same time.

To access it, just go to the Battle.net.website and log in to your account. Once done, head to your profile name and click it. Your Armory will appear after that. It’s really simple to access and use but really informative.

Just take note that your overall progress will still depend on your performance in the game, but a tool like this can help you become better in WoW.