What is Alchemical Flavor Pocket and how to get it in WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft contains thousands of items of every variety, ranging from top-tier raiding gear to trinkets and toys purely made for enjoyment. Blizzard’s most recent expansion, Dragonflight, infused the long-standing MMO with hundreds more, many of which act as reagents in Dragonflight’s newly renovated professions system.

The Alchemical Flavor Pocket is a crafting reagent used for more than 60 different items across multiple different professions. Many of the crafting recipes which call for the specific reagent are used to create end-game level gear, many of the applicable gear pieces starting from item level 350.

Given the item’s usefulness across various different professions, the Alchemical Flavor Pocket is a highly sought-after item, but it can be difficult to obtain outside of the auction house. If you are looking to acquire this reagent without breaking the bank, look no further. This is everything you need to do to get the Alchemical Flavor Pocket.

How to get the Alchemical Flavor Pocket in WoW Dragonflight

Renown levels are a core element of World of Warcraft Dragonflight. As players earn renown levels with the four major factions, new interactable events will appear across the Dragon Isles. The Iskaara Tuskarr, located in the Azure Span, has a Community Feast event which becomes available to players passing renown level three.

Community Feasts become available every three hours and 30 minutes, with an announcement appearing on the minimap 15 minutes before it begins. To complete the event, players simply need to complete the tasks assigned by Chef Big Kinook to cook the perfect soup, given 15 minutes to perform as many tasks as possible.

The Community Feast quests, given by Pleeqi in Iskaara, only require players to complete five tasks during a Community Feasts. Along with 500 reputation with the Iskaara Tuskarr, players will also be rewarded with an item dubbed Supply-Laden Soup Pot. This soup pot contains a wide array of items, including Dragon Isles artifacts, primal chaos, up to item level 382 gear, and an assortment of Dragon Isles reagents.

The Supply-Laden Soup Pot has the chance of dropping the Alchemical Flavor Pocket, though this is certainly not the only reagent that could be dropped from completing the event. Given that there are various other reagents that could drop in its place, players may have to complete this repeatable quest multiple times before being lucky enough to loot the Alchemical Flavor Pocket.