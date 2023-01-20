Tired of two-hour M+ runs? Here’s a DIY trick for more Valor in WoW Dragonflight

Are you tired of two hours long Mythic+ runs? Or are you just annoyed with PUGs repeatedly depleting your key as you just try to farm Valor? If this sounds like you, here’s a neat DIY trick to avoid endless wipes and PUGing.

Instead of jumping into a Mythic+ run to grind Valor and struggling to clear the upper ring of the Ruby Life Pools trash mobs, you can venture once again beyond the veil and earn 280 Valor for clearing Tazavesh on Mythic difficulty. Each boss will award you 35 Valor, and if you’re geared enough, you’ll be able to clear the entire dungeon, excluding So’leah, on your own. Besides, you’ll have a chance to obtain Cartel Master’s Gearglider mount from So’leah.

Do you need Valor to upgrade your items but are tired of spamming mythic+ dungeons in Dragonflight?



Tazavesh says hello! Bring a friend and clear 8 bosses for a total of 280 Valor (35 Valor per boss) and a chance at the Cartel Master's Gearglider mount! pic.twitter.com/AqGoqIOQl9 — Warcraft Secrets (@WarcraftSecrets) January 19, 2023

In case you’re fed up with dungeons altogether, you can also earn Valor by completing Covenant Callings in Shadowlands. Before you can start doing so, you’ll need to complete the main storyline of Shadowlands to unlock Covenants. Reportedly, each completed Calling will give you anywhere from 35 to 50 Valor for completion.

You can also complete Shadowlands callings still for 35/50 valor! 🤐 — Sehdric the Mount Hunter🐉 (@Sehdric) January 19, 2023

Aside from Valor, completing Covenant Callings will award you gold, although not as much as it used to give you back in Shadowlands.

Bear in mind that your Valor gains will still be affected by Valor cap, and you won’t be able to get more Valor if you’ve already hit your season cap.