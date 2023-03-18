This is the ideal team composition for all WoW Mythic+ dungeons

Unless you’re a high-end player, putting together a group for Mythic+ run can be challenging, especially if you don’t know you need at least one battle resurrection and a Bloodlust effect. It seems high-end players have found the golden formula for Mythic+ dungeons and almost all high keys star this one teamcomp.

Looking at the Raider.IO’s leaderboard, you’ll notice the groups with the highest ratings are using the same teamcomp. For their tank, they normally have Protection Warrior or Protection Paladin. The role of the healer is mainly reserved for Preservation Evokers, or, in some instances, for Restoration Druids. And for DPS, they like to bring in Feral Druids, Enhancement Shamans, and Subtlety Rogues. The DPS can be swapped for Shadow Priest, Demonology Warlock, or Havoc Demon Hunter in some cases.

Screengrab via Raider.IO

The reason why this team composition is ideal for all Mythic+ dungeons in Dragonflight season one is because it’s well-rounded and has plenty of damage at its disposal, tons of utility in form of stealth and totems, and most importantly, has more than enough battle resurrections and that sweet Bloodlust effect.

So, no matter if you have a group of premades or you’re putting together a group via the Looking-for-Group feature, you should always look to have these classes and specs in your group as it seems there’s no Mythic+ dungeon they can’t complete.