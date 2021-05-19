The WoW Burning Crusade Classic pre-patch is live

Players can officially begin leveling their Blood Elf Paladins and Draenei Shaman in preparation for the launch of WoW Burning Crusade Classic on June 1.

Weekly maintenance on the World of Warcraft Classic servers has ended and the TBC pre-patch has begun.

A post made by Blizzard’s Customer Support suggested that maintenance could last until as last as 5pm CT. But, as is almost always the case, the servers went live a little bit before that.

The TBC pre-patch will make Blood Elves available for the Horde and Draenei available for the Alliance. This is a change from the way those races were released when TBC was originally launched around 15 years ago.

Those races will also make certain classes available to each faction for the first time. Blood Elves will make Paladins playable by the Horde and Draenei will bring Shaman to the Alliance.

Meanwhile, today will bring forth changes to the game’s PvP system with the concept of “honor” being reset and changed to a currency. That currency can be used to purchase catch-up gear before the Dark Portal opens.

Additionally, players will all have their talents reset when they log in because of changes to every class’ talent tree. Players will get access to TBC talents like the popular Totem of Wrath for Elemental Shamans and Shadowstep for Rogues.