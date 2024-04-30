The WoW addon apocalypse could be coming in Patch 10.2.7

Addons are a crucial part of World of Warcraft. Not only can you use them to help you during intensive dungeon and raid encounters, but there are addons for basically anything—auction house, professions, and gear. Patch 10.2.7 could change that.

According to a dataminer, Patch 10.2.7 could be the end of addons as you know it. They discovered addon comms are “severely rate-limited server-side” in the current version of Patch 10.2.7 (currently live on the PTR). This should render plenty of addons useless, namely TRP3, a roleplaying addon that allows players to create their own profiles that others can see and interact with. The loading speed of this addon should now last between 20 and 90 seconds, and it could take longer in areas like Goldshire.

Goldshire is one of the most popular RP locations in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The creator of TRP3, Solanya, confirmed this was the case on April 29.

“We’re looking into what we can do to mitigate the impact, but this will take time. If this goes through, expect the next few weeks to be bad,” the post reads.

These changes should also have an impact on the most popular WoW addons like WeakAura, Details, Altoholic, AdiBags, SilverDragon, WIM, and Bagnon. The dataminer shared a list of addons on WoWAce and Curse Forge that could be impacted in the next patch. Unfortunately, it remains to be seen how much Patch 10.2.7 will affect the addons.

Blizzard Entertainment has yet to address this, and so it’s hard to say what exactly is the cause. These limitations should apply to Dragonflight and Catacylsm Classic, but it seems like WoW Classic and Season of Discovery realms will remain intact.

