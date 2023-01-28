The 6 worst classes in WoW Dragonflight

Since the launch of World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, players have experienced buffs, nerfs, and many changes to the game. When choosing classes and specs, some players choose theirs on a whim, and others choose based on the benefits a class can provide.

However, just because a class was exceptional in a previous expansion doesn’t mean it’s the best class in Dragonflight. So, while there are excellent classes in Dragonflight, there are also some bad ones.

Whether it’s because they’ve been nerfed or just haven’t received a buff to make them viable in Dragonflight, these are currently the six worst classes in WoW Dragonflight.

The worst classes in Dragonflight

1) Survival Hunter

Hunters aren’t among the best class options in Dragonflight, especially the Survival Hunter. Survival Hunters are melee DPS, and they aren’t very durable. In addition, their damage output is relatively low compared to some of the best DPS classes in Dragonflight, like the Havoc Demon Hunter.

While their kit has many options, Survival Hunters have a high skill level and a unique playstyle. It’s not the best class for beginners, and there are easier classes to play that offer more survivability and damage output.

2) Marksmanship Hunter

Even though they can do high levels of burst AoE damage, Marksmanship Hunters are another Hunter that isn’t doing well in Dragonflight. The class has relatively weak tier bonuses, which means it’s become insignificant in the latter portion of Season One.

They have poor survivability and don’t have enough utility to be effective in Raids and Mythics. They’re also not great against single targets, which is essential when battling bosses. So, while they’re great if you have a few mobs, there are more effective DPS classes with better kits in Dragonflight.

3) Brewmaster Monk

Brewmaster Monks are currently considered some of the worst tanks in Dragonflight. This is because they depend on their healer quite heavily as they have one of the lowest health bars.

Even with the buffs they’ve received, their stamina isn’t enough to make them viable in Dragonflight when there are better tanks, like the Protection Warrior, that has an extensive kit and high survivability.

4) Guardian Druid

Like the Brewmaster Monk, Guardian Druids aren’t viable in this Dragonflight meta, as there are much better tanks with more versatile kits. Unfortunately, Druids in general aren’t great tanks in this meta, and they are challenging to play.

While they can provide decent crowd control, they don’t have excellent damage output or survivability. And they require a significant investment in gear to increase their stats and make them somewhat usable.

5) Restoration Shaman

Our Dragonflight Healer tier list covers some of the best healers in Dragonflight, and the Restoration Shaman is not one of them. While they have a versatile healing kit, the nerf to Cloudburst Totem (a crucial healing totem) has caused them to become almost unusable.

Shamans also suffer in high mobility situations if Spiritwalker’s Grace isn’t available, as this allows Shamans to move while casting for a limited time. So, while there’s nothing too terrible about this class and spec, there are better healers to play in Dragonflight, like the Preservation Evoker.

6) Holy Priest

In general, Priests aren’t doing so well in Dragonflight’s meta, especially Holy Priests. Holy Priests offer excellent single-target healing. However, they don’t have significant damage reduction cooldowns or many practical AoE healing abilities.

So, for Raids and Mythics, which are enjoyable pieces of endgame content, a Holy Priest’s kit isn’t versatile enough to make it a viable healer option.

While there are some great classes, these are currently the six worst classes in WoW Dragonflight.