The best Covenant for each class in World of Warcraft

The latest Shadowlands expansion in World of Warcraft introduced Covenants. Each covenant has various strengths and weaknesses, so it’s important to know which ones are the best for your class or specialization.

The four covenants—Kyrian, Night Fae, Necrolord, and Venthyr—all have various powers via the generic covenant abilities, class-specific abilities, and conduits, which can define a playstyle.

Here are the best Covenants for each class in WoW.

Hunter

Night Fae is the best Covenant for all three specs due to the ability Wild Spirits having a powerful impact, overshadowing other Covenant class-specific abilities. The two-minute cooldown can be used to go through difficult dungeon or raid phases with ease.

Mage

Night Fae is superior to other Covenant choices in both PvP or PvE. The cooldown reduction from Shifting Power, the class-specific Covenant ability, allows you to have burst phases more often by reducing the cooldowns of your major abilities such as Combustion, Arcane Power, or Icy Veins.

Paladin

Kyrian is by far the best choice for whatever specialization you’re playing as a Paladin. The abilities granted by this Covenant allow you to either have a lot of burst damage, burst healing, or extra survivability as required. Venthyr trails in second due to it’s ability to do more damage via Ashen Hallow, while Night Fae alongside Necrolord should never be picked.

Warrior

For the DPS specs, Venthyr or Night Fae are the best Covenants due to their abilities Condemn and Ancient Aftershock, which allow you to be deadly and top the damage charts in either dungeons or raids. In PvP, Venthyr is the best pick since the additional damage from Condemn allows you to get quick kills against squishy targets. If you are playing Protection, Kyrian or Necrolord are better choices in both instances due to their defensive nature of abilities.

Warlock

Night Fae is the best Covenant for all three specializations due to its powerful soulbinds, which allow you to do more damage damage in dungeons and raids. The abilities granted by it are also a nice touch, but other Covenant abilities can match Night Fae for Warlocks. If you do not want to go for Night Fae, Kyrian would be a good alternative for more defensive tools.

Shaman

Elemental and Restoration Shamans benefit the most from the Necrolord Covenant, while Enhancement benefits more from Venthyr due to its superior class ability. This choice is applicable in both PvP and PvE, so if you want to maximize your performance, go for these choices. Necrolord is unmatched for the ranged specializations, which get additional tankiness from the Fleshcraft ability alongside a powerful class-specific ability in Primordial Wave.

Druid

Regardless of the Druid specialization you pick, Night Fae is the best Covenant choice in both PvP and PvE. Convoke the Spirits is one of the strongest abilities in the game. It can allow you to go through difficult phases in dungeons or raids with ease, while in PvP it can be used to one-tap unaware enemies. Even though it was nerfed multiple times, the ability remains unmatched by other Covenants.

Rogue

Night Fae is one of the best picks for this class since it gives you increased ability via Covenant, and its class-specific ability combined with the conduits increase your DPS in both PvP and PvE. The movement spell is especially useful in PvP; if you get caught without cooldowns, you can die quickly.

Priest

Priest benefits from all Covenants depending on which specialization you play. For Discipline and Shadow, Venthyr is one of the best picks due to Mindgames, a class-specific Covenant ability that deals a lot of damage and reverses the healing or damage done by the target for a couple of seconds. For Holy, Necrolord or Night Fae are great choices due to their abilities and conduits, which improve survivability and AoE healing.

Monk

Kyrian is the best Covenant pick due to its additional sustain and powerful class-specific Covenant ability, which allows you to have deadly burst phases. Mistweaver could go for Necrolord due to the Fleshcraft ability, but it still benefits from Kyrian just like the DPS or tank spec.

Demon Hunter

Vengeance benefits from Kyrian the most due to the potion alongside powerful conduits to increase your tankiness. Havoc can benefit from most Covenants equally with Night Fae being mostly picked to increase your single-target damage.

Death Knight

For Blood, Kyrian is the best Covenant to go for since it has a lot of powerful conduits to make you harder to kill. For the DPS specs, Necrolord or Venthyr are the best picks due to their strong abilities and DPS-oriented conduits.