The best addons for World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic

The World of Warcraft: Classic experience is pretty barren on the surface. The base game doesn’t necessarily give players a whole lot of direction when it comes to their adventure, so outside assistance may be required to make the experience smoother.

Luckily, there are countless downloadable addons to integrate into your game and customize for an easier trip through Azeroth. From addons that tell you all you need to know about dungeon and raid encounters to addons that simply allow you to customize your mini-map, WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic leaves a ton of room for added bits and pieces.

Here are some of the most important addons to consider downloading before you fire up Classic WoW’s latest expansion.

Questie

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The go-to addon for leveling in Classic WoW is back in The Burning Crusade. Questie’s value comes in the fact that it gives a sense of direction to the countless quests that WoW has to offer. Between auto-tracking quests and showing their objectives on your mini-map, Questie’s features are practically must-haves for any TBC Classic player. Since there’s no built-in system for tracking quests in WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic, Questie makes the leveling experience far easier and much more accessible for newer players.

Deadly Boss Mods

Deadly Boss Mods is one of the most well-known addons in World of Warcraft—and for good reason. The addon, which gives detailed breakdowns, timers, and alerts for dungeon and raid boss mechanics in real-time, is a practical necessity. This is especially the case in TBC Classic considering boss encounters—particularly those that will come later in the expansion—are very vague to begin with and outside help from an addon like this one will be required in many instances.

TitanPanel

TitanPanel is an essential addon in The Burning Crusade Classic due to the fact that it shows all of your character’s necessary information at a quick glance. With your total gold, bag space, and precise location with coordinates all on display, TitanPanel gives you all the quick information you’ll ever need while leveling or preparing for a raid.

Attune

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Perhaps the most grueling process of The Burning Crusade Classic is attuning for instances when you reach the endgame of the expansion. Unlike retail World of Warcraft, raids and dungeons in Classic require players to complete a lengthy attunement process—usually filled with an extensive amount of exploring and quest-completing—before they can enter a raid.

Attune serves as the ideal addon to track your process in each of your attunement chains since it individually showcases how far along in each chain you are for each dungeon and raid. Whether you’re making your way into Karazhan for the first time or slowly approaching the climactic Sunwell, Attune is perfect for knowing just how much longer it’s going to take before you can walk through the entrance of a raid.

Recount

The ideal DPS meter in WoW: Classic isn’t going anywhere in The Burning Crusade. Recount is a concise addon that showcases DPS numbers ranked by player in a designated panel. Since stats like damage throughput aren’t included in the game normally, Recount is a must-have addon for many players that gives a brief overview of how players are performing in comparison to their group-mates.

RepByZone

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Reputation grinding is going to be an integral part of the Burning Crusade Classic experience. Once you reach max level, the race to unlock as many rewards and items needed for progression begins and each zone in the game has several reputations to keep track of. Luckily, RepByZone automatically changes the reputation bar at the bottom of your screen to the most relevant faction depending on where you’re located. If you’re located in Zangarmarsh, for example, the addon will showcase your Sporeggar reputation and if you’re located in Shattrath, your Lower City reputation will be tracked on your bar. Instead of manually having to change, RepByZone keeps track of all 19 reputations in TBC Classic automatically depending on your location in the world.

ClickLinks

There’s nothing more annoying in WoW than getting a message from another player with a link in it and having to manually write out that link in your web browser. ClickLinks is the addon especially designed to solve that problem. It allows you to click on links pasted in WoW’s chat and open them directly in your browser without having to manually type out a URL.

Bagnon

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bagnon is a simple addon that combines all of the bags in your inventory into one interface. Instead of seeing five 10-slot bags, for example, Bagnon would make it so that one large 50-slot bag appears in place of your inventory interface.