World of Warcraft Dragonflight, like all expansions before it, has added new zones, dungeons, raids, and countless items to Blizzard’s long-running MMO. While perhaps not the best item, the Ruby Whelp Shell has quickly emerged as a fan-favorite trinket for those lucky enough to find it.

The shell comes with both cosmetic and practical benefits for its user. Boasting a +112 Strength, Intellect, or Agility bonus, the trinket is versatile and useful for damage dealers across multiple different classes and specializations. More noticeably, the trinket also has the chance to spawn a Ruby Whelping, a much smaller version of the dragons you likely have seen on your journey around the Dragon Isles.

Ruby Whelp Shell trinket’s special effect in WoW Dragonflight

This Ruby Whelping aids its wielder in combat, equipped with two abilities in Fire Shot and Lobbing Fire Nova. While Fire Shot is a single-target attack similar to fireball, Lobbing Fire Nova is an area of effect damage dealing ability with a respectable range. The Ruby Whelping also has a healing ability dubbed Mending Breath and a buff that increases secondary stats for 20 seconds at a time, named Under Red Wings.

Players can either choose for the Ruby Whelping to focus on dealing damage by targeting an enemy or focus on support by selecting an ally. Along with impressive stats and an extra hand to help in combat, the Red Whelping is simultaneously the most adorable companion to be found in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. If you are hoping to have the baby dragon by your side, here’s what you have to do.

How to get the Ruby Whelp Shell in WoW Dragonflight

Players can obtain the Ruby Whelp Shell by slaying the Melidrussa Chillworm in the Ruby Life Pools dungeon on any difficulty level, including Normal, Heroic, or Mythic. As the last boss of the dungeon, this may come as a challenge as the trinket only has a 30-percent drop rate and may require multiple runs if you are unlucky.