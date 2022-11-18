OTK Wrath of the Lich King Classic Arena Invitational Tournament results

Nick Polom and One True King (OTK) hosted a World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic three-vs-three arena tournament today featuring an abundance of well-known names in both the Classic and retail communities.

While the tournament boasting a $10,000 prize pool also included a team draft, it seemed as though everyone knew who they would be playing with going into the event since many teams featured trios that had practiced with one another.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/nmplol

The eight-team double-elimination tournament was relatively fast-paced because it included best-of-three matches before the grand finals, as opposed to a more typical best-of-five. While the finals of the tournament were best-of-five, the entire event lasted around five hours, including the player draft and numerous breaks for interviews.

Though the well-known retail arena team of The Move, which plays for Golden Guardians, dominated the winners bracket, it was Minpojke’s team that mounted a comeback by defeating The Move after losing to them in the winners finals.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/nmplol

Using a spellcleave composition that the analysts jokingly referred to as “Cringecleave,” Pojke, Jpeg, and Emcl defeated The Move’s Rogue/Priest/Shaman in four games in the grand finals.

As the winning team, the Pojke’s squad took home $6,000. The Move was rewarded $2,500, and Chas’ team got to split $1,500 for third place. While those three numbers add up to the announced $10,000 prize pool for the tournament, Polom said during the broadcast that he was paying all participants $100 for their time. He added that one reason for the decision was that he knew some players took time away from their real-life jobs to attend.