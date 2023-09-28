One unsuspecting WoW Hardcore player barely escapes death after close encounter with quest giver

In World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore, death lurks in the strangest places—elevators, bridges, and even ships that were supposed to safely take you to the other side of the world. But, did you know that questgivers are quite aggressive in their nature and that they might be the end of you too?

On Sept. 27, one player shared a video on WoW Classic’s subreddit showing how they almost killed an unsuspecting Alliance player by accepting and starting a quest.

The questgiver who finally showed their true nature is Torek in Ashenvale. This is an escort quest, and, to my surprise, this NPC is PvP enabled, meaning he can attack Alliance.

And just like that, this poor Druid that was minding their own business and most likely walking to their next questing area gets flagged for PvP and almost gets beaten up by Torek and his angry pack of mobs.

Luckily, the Druid has great tools for surviving, and they immediately healed and shifted into their Bear form. Still, it was a close call and the Druid barely survived this encounter.

So, if you’re playing Alliance, please avoid the area beyond the river at all costs. If you have unavoidable business there, just go around. Torek and his gang spawn at the 68, 75 coordinates and once the quest is started, it takes them five to seven minutes to respawn.

You never know when you might stumble into them, and even if you survive such a close encounter, you’ll still be PvP-flagged for at least five minutes. If I were you, I wouldn’t gamble with my life, at least not in a Horde-ridden area where every step is a risk.

