No more transmog runs: Here’s how WoW players can solve appearance-collecting in Dragonflight

We all ran the Vault of the Incarnates on the Looking-for-Raid and Normal difficulty for transmogs, only to be unable to roll Need because that loot isn’t an upgrade for us. While it might take a while longer for Blizzard Entertainment to address this issue, here’s how World of Warcraft players can solve the problem of appearance-collecting in Dragonflight.

Unless you’ve been progressing through the raid, it’s highly unlikely you’ll obtain all of your class sets in Vault of the Incarnates because of the Group Loot. Designed to be perfectly just and avoid ninjaing, Group Loot will only give players who have lower item level gear and are in appropriate specialization an option to roll on the item. This, as you might have expected, made running Vault of the Incarnates just for transmogs a mission impossible.

While Blizzard developers sits in the company’s headquarters and worry about how to solve this, players already have a solution. According to a post from WoW’s subreddit, Blizzard should enable for sets from higher difficulties to give all the lower set variations.

In simple terms, if you collect an entire class appearance from Heroic difficulty, this should immediately unlock appearances from Normal and Looking-for-Raid difficulty. And this should apply to all levels of difficulty.

The solution is simple yet elegant, saves players’ time, and, most importantly, should not cause any troubles with gearing up.