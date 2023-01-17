Year of the Rabbit: New leaked mount could be hopping its way to WoW Classic and Dragonflight

Removing the bad and ushering in the good, the Lunar New Year is a symbol of hope and renewal. The Year of the Rabbit, in particular, seems like a promising year filled with longevity, peace, and prosperity. To celebrate a fresh start with our Eastern friends, World of Warcraft players will most likely have a chance to collect a new rabbit mount.

It will come as no surprise to WoW players that the latest leaked mount is a rabbit since we’ve already gotten a hint from Blizzard Entertainment—the rabbit silhouette in the promotional image, meaning all owners of a 12-months subscription will receive this mount without having to buy it again in the store. The latest leaks have found a rabbit pet and mount hopping all over the game files. Both the pet and the mount were datamined for Wrath of the Lich King Classic on Jan. 16.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Despite the mount and the toy being found only in the Classic, the community has its suspicions that the rabbit will make its way to Dragonflight too because of the promotional art and the rabbit silhouette.

Also, Blizzard has, in the past, taken every opportunity to promote the Lunar New Year with players receiving New Year-inspired mounts each year, including Shu’Zen, Hogrus, Squeakers, Lucky Yun, and Wen Lo.

So, if we take into consideration Blizzard’s affection for the Lunar New Year and the silhouette hints, players will most likely be hopping on new rabbit mounts after the celebration on Jan. 22.