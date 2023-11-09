New dialogue suggests Pandaren Druids finally coming to WoW

New dialogue from one of World of Warcraft’s NPCs, Zinzula, in Emerald Dreams, the new zone added to Dragonflight in Patch 10.2, suggests the Pandaren race might finally get access to the Druid class in the future.

Pandarens are cute, fierce, and one of the more unique races in WoW, as they can be affiliated with either the Alliance or Horde factions. They can be a Hunter, Mage, Monk, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, Warrior, or a Death Knight. So, they’re versatile and fun to play. But one of the classes the Panderen race cannot be is Druid.

For now, that is. New dialogue from Zinzula, an NPC in Dragonflight’s Emerald Dreams zone—just added in Patch 10.2—suggests the class may finally become available to Pandarens.

In the dialogue, which was shared on Reddit on Nov. 8, Zinzula briefly talks to Nuo, a Pandaren who can also be found in the Emerald Dreams area, and mentions how that child will be a ‘very powerful druid one day.’

This suggests the Pandaren race might be able to become Druids in the future, which would make sense given their nature because their lore is tied in with balance and nature.

If they get the Druid class, WoW players could then get the Feral, Balance, Guardian, and Restoration subclasses, which means there are two more DPS options, one more tank option, and one more healer option. This is exciting, seeing as the Balance Druid is performing well, at least in this 10.2 meta, and so is the Restoration Druid.

It would be fantastic for the Pandarens to get more class options, and, as a fellow Pandaren, I hope this is true.

However, there’s no confirmation yet. It may squeeze into WoW’s next expansion, The War Within, in 2024, or it may be left on the shelf for some time yet.