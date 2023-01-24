4 Mythic+ dungeons that need nerfs in WoW Dragonflight

Mythic+ dungeons in World of Warcraft push the players’ understanding of their class and dungeon routes by putting them in a familiar environment, but with affixes that increase the dungeon’s difficulty. Each season brings a fresh set of dungeons that can be run on Mythic+ difficulty and a seasonal affix that’s tied to the expansion’s theme.

Dragonflight, aside from tweaks to Mythic+ timers and item levels dropping from at the end of the dungeons and the Great Vault, introduced four new and four returning dungeons to the Mythic+ dungeon pool. Although the dungeons underwent serious changes during the Beta build, the community has been complaining they have been imbalanced since their release on Dec. 13.

Blizzard Entertainment shipped hotfixes to fix the major pains in the dungeons, but there are still a couple of Mythic+ dungeons in need of nerfs. Here are the four Mythic+ dungeons in Dragonflight that are overdue for nerfs.

Four Mythic+ dungeons that need nerfs in WoW Dragonflight

Halls of Valor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Halls of Valor is a returning Mythic+ dungeon that made its first appearance in WoW during Legion. With Mythic+ dungeons being released in Legion, Halls of Valor was one of the first Mythic+ dungeons. During Dragonflight Beta, Halls of Valor underwent a series of changes, and the most striking change the WoW team did was the removal of some trash packs and cutting down the timer from 45 to 40 minutes. Despite Blizzard removing a couple of trash packs, players, especially in high-end Mythic+ dungeons still struggle to time this dungeon as it has a lot of RP, walking back if you die or wipe, and mechanics that can easily be lethal to your group unless interrupted in time.

The Azure Vaults

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Azure Vaults is one of the new Mythic+ dungeons added in Dragonflight that managed to slip the nerf hammer as all eyes were pointed at the Ruby Life Pools and Algeth’ar Academy. Although this dungeon might seem at first to be easy, the dungeon is actually teeming with mechanics that can easily doom your run with the most prominent examples being spells like Waking Bane and Icy Bindings. If you accidentally miss one interrupt and have the entire group run all the way from the beginning of the dungeon, you can call that key already depleted as the timer is incredibly tight if you don’t have a single death in your run.

Temple of the Jade Serpent

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Ruby Life Pools and Algeth’ar Academy were overtuned to such an extent that the entire Dragonflight community couldn’t stop complaining about them on the official Blizzard forum and Reddit. But the dungeon that’s also in line for nerfs is the Temple of the Jade Serpent. The dungeon beginning is relatively easy if you properly utilize your cooldowns, but after you clear the second boss and start clearing Sha mobs to the third boss, this is were the dungeon gets difficult. The Sha trash mobs, especially on Fortified, are difficult to clear as they repeatedly spawn and do heavy group-wide damage. On top of these mobs, Liu Flameheart and Sha of Doubt are a challenge to take down. While Sha of Doubt becomes a problem on weeks like Tyranicall and Grevious, Liu Flameheart’s Serpent Strike is a nightmare for every healer every week as all tanks struggle to mitigate this.

Algeth’ar Academy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although this dungeon has been repeatedly nerfed since the beginning of season one, all nerfs were mainly targeting Overgrown Ancient. As a result, Crawth went unscathed. Carwth’s Savage Peck is a heavy tank buster that will, if a healer forgets about his tank for a second, wipe the group. Besides that, the group has to continuously be aware of activating goals in time, dodging the swirlies, fighting the winds, and dealing damage in the meantime. Although it may be at times difficult to deal with all these at the same time, Savage Peck is still the biggest problem Mythic+ players have as it is no longer avoidable.