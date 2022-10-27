Mythic+ dungeon timers get tweaked in the latest WoW Dragonflight beta build

World of Warcraft Dragonflight comes out in just one month, and with it, players will get a new pool of Mythic+ dungeons to run.

While Blizzard is still tinkering with different beta builds for the expansion, which is poised to launch globally on Nov. 28, one of the notable changes today comes to the timers for Mythic+ dungeons, according to a report from Wowhead.

Unlike a traditional dungeon, Mythic+ turns running a dungeon into a race against the clock. By completing the dungeon before the timer expires, players can earn a keystone to a dungeon that has a higher level, and difficulty, to it.

There are eight dungeons set to be in the first season of Dragonflight, and all of them are already set in stone. But as Blizzard has indicated today, the exact amount of time you need to finish them in to level up your keystones is not.

The beta build edited timers for five of the dungeons today, with four getting time added and one getting a reduction.

The Nokhud Offensive is a new dungeon to Dragonflight and its timer was given the biggest change. As a longer instance, the timer was boosted to 40 minutes, up from 30. Meanwhile, Halls of Valor, a dungeon that was originally released a few expansions ago during Legion, saw its timer reduced to 38 minutes, down from 45.

Other instances changed include Azure Vaults, Algeth’ar Academy, and Sahdowmoon Burial Grounds. All three previously had a 30-minute timer and have been edited to be between 32 to 34 minutes. With many of the instances previously set to a 30-minute timer, these changes during the beta are likely a fixed part of the testing process, especially considering the fact that Nokhud Offensive itself hasn’t been tested in the beta as a Mythic+ instance yet.