More inventory and reagent bags coming to WoW Dragonflight

Bag space is one of the most frustrating things to manage in World of Warcraft. Between all of the reagents, gear, weapons, and consumables, it can be nearly impossible to avoid having a cluttered inventory.

In the game’s upcoming expansion, however, Blizzard is looking to put players in a slightly less stressful situation by giving everyone access to a new bag slot specifically for a reagent-only bag.

Along with changes to crafting and gathering, Blizzard is trying to incentivize players to use professions in meaningful ways by also adjusting the quality of life for crafters and gatherers by allowing them to have ample bag space for whatever reagents they need or have.

The reagent bags will give players a “large amount of additional inventory space,” according to a post on the official WoW website. While the game’s director Ion Hazzikostas couldn’t quote exactly how much the maximum capacity of the reagent bag was, he indicated that it won’t be intended to be a meaningful limit on players’ ability to store reagents.

The quality-of-life updates don’t stop there, either. Along with adding the fresh new bag slot specifically for reagents, Blizzard is adjusting the maximum stack size for most profession-related items.

In Dragonflight, players will be able to stack reagents in groups of up to 1,000 items, and consumable items will be stackable up to 200. The change is a massive jump for both types of items, which can currently only be stacked in clusters of 200 and 20, respectively.