World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s first season is finally here with new PvP and War Mode sets for players to unlock with honor points. Though players will need to acquire this new PvP gear in order to remain competitive across battlegrounds and arenas, players are still able to purchase PvP gear from previous expansions for transmog purposes.

Players can buy past PvP sets from any of the previous expansions by earning a specific currency called Marks of honor. With enough Marks of Honor, players can customize their gear to appear as some of the MMO’s most iconic tier sets without sacrificing their stats.

In order to create your perfect gear set, both aesthetically and practically, players will need to know how to get Marks of Honor and where to spend them. This is everything you need to know about Marks of Honor in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to earn Marks of Honor in WoW Dragonflight

Similar to other PvP currencies, such as Honor Points, players earn Marks of Honor simply by participating in and winning battlegrounds and arenas. Grinding Marks of Honor can be a very time-consuming process, but if you are willing to surrender 2,000 Honor Points, players can exchange PvP currencies for 5 Marks of Honor by speaking to Purveyor Zo’kuul in Oribos.

All Mark of Honor vendor locations in World of Warcraft

With Marks of Honor, players can purchase gear sets from previous expansions whenever they were first introduced. After purchasing this gear, players can then use these armor sets for transmogs.

In order to track down the tier set you desire, players will have to find which expansion that set was introduced in and travel to that expansion’s respective region. Below is the full list of transmog vendors and locations, categorized by expansion.

Burning Crusade

Kezzik the Striker and Izze the Clutch – Area 52, Netherstorm

Wrath of the Lich King

Trapjaw Rix, Blazik Fireclaw, Herwin Steampop, Xai Smolderpipe, Kylo Kelwin, and Zom Bocom – Old Dalaran’s Underbelly

Cataclysm

Rogoc and Doris Volanthius (Hord) – Hall of Legends, Orgrimmar

Lieutenant Trista and Captain Dirgehammer (Alliance) – Champion’s Hall, Stormwind

Tiny Tayger and Capp Carlin – Gagetzan, Tanaris

Mists of Pandaria

Acon Deathwielder (Horde) – Southern portion of the Serpent’s Spine

Ethan Natice (Alliance) – Northern portion of the Serpent’s Spine

Warlords of Draenor

Stone Guard Brokefist (Horde) – Warspear, Ashran

Holly Mctilla (Alliance) – Stormshield, Ashran

Legion

Apothecary Lee and Sarah the Sarah the Savage (Horde) – Sunreaver’s Santuary, Dalaran

Captain Roberts and Lieutenant Surtees (Alliance) – The Silver Enclave, Dalaran

Battle for Azeroth

Xander Silberman (Horde) – War Headquarters, Dazar’alor

Marshal Gabriel (Alliance) – War Headquarters, Boralus

Shadowlands