Location of Elder Nazuun and all quests you can get from this NPC in WoW Dragonflight

Just like any other World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight has the achievement of loremaster. Loremaster of the Dragon Isles is a lengthy achievement that includes completing the main campaign of all four zones–the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus, and all side quests in each of these zones wrapped in the Sojourner achievements. Completing all these storylines will just award you the achievement, but, unfortunately, there are no mounts or titles you get from completing it.

Completing the main storyline of each zone is relatively easy since the quests immediately chain and they are marked with a special quest symbol. On the other hand, getting lost while completing the side quests in each zone is absolutely normal.

If you’re struggling to complete the Sojourner of Ohn’ahran Plains and find and complete all quest chains, especially to complete the Elder Nazun’s chapter, here’s a quick guide on Elder Nazun’s location and all the quests this NPS is offering.

Location of Elder Nazuun in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Elder Nazuun can be found sitting just outside of a hut, next to a river at the 41.61, 56.75 coordinates in Ohn’ahran Plains.

All quests you can get from Elder Nazuun in WoW Dragonflight

In total, there are five quests Elder Nazuun will offer. Besides, there’s a whole quest chain you need to complete to get the achievement of Sojourner of Ohn’ahran Plains called Elder Nazuun. This NPC offers the following quests:

Land of the Apex

Signs of the Wind

Himia, the Blessed

Rellen, the Learned

The Nokhud Offensive: The Final Ancestor

All these quests are located in the Teerakai zone of Ohn’ahran Plains. After you complete all these quests, you will finish the Elder Nazuun achievement for Sojourner of Ohn’ahran Plains. Aside from this quest chain, you’ll also need to complete Taivan’s Purpose, Lilac Ramble, Mudfin Village, Initiate’s Day Out, Pinewood Post, the Eternal Kurgans, Nelthazan Ruins, and the Fields of Ferocity.