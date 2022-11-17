Level 10 to 60 in 3 hours? It’s entirely possible according to this WoW player

Leveling in World of Warcraft will always be a time-consuming and mundane process that, due to its repetitive nature, will always end in players looking for the most optimal paths and fastest methods to level. On Nov. 16, a WoW player found a way to speedrun through expansions and level from level 10 to 60 in just three hours.

After leveling their own characters and testing their theory, WoW player Harldan shared their full guide on WoW’s subreddit. This step-by-step guide includes the general guide for both the Horde and the Alliance and even some alternative leveling paths you should take if you, for example, level an Allied Race.

According to Harldan, the best way to get to level 10 is via Exile’s Reach. Once you reach level 10, you should speak to Chromie and complete the Legion introduction scenario to get your hands on Dalaran Hearthstone. Then, you should head to either Silverpine Forest or Redridge Mountains, depending on your faction. Once you hit level 20, you need to enable War Mode to get more experience from questing. Then, you should complete quests in Duskwood or Hillsbrad Foothills.

After completing quests in the revamped old world, head to Warlords of Draenor by talking to Chromie. There, you’ll complete the introductory scenario and quest in Frostfire Ridge/Shadowmoon Valley. From level 45 to 60, you’ll mainly be questing in WoD.

If you’re curious about the exact step-by-step guide or simply want to speed up your leveling, you can find the full guide here.