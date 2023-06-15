Is WoW’s subreddit down? What will happen to World of Warcraft subreddit?

If you’re like me, you start your mornings with a big cup of coffee and a visit to the World of Warcraft subreddit. If you’ve tried it over the last few days though, you’ll have found yourself locked out by the moderators. So, you must be asking yourself if WoW’s subreddit is down and what will become of it.

WoW’s subreddit, together with other gaming subreddits like Overwatch and CS:GO, went dark on June 12 to protest Reddit’s latest API changes. The protest lasted exactly 48 hours with mods hoping to hear a resolution from Reddit staff and going back to their old ways. On June 14, WoW’s subreddit came back up and the mods explained what are their next steps.

So, here’s an update on what will happen to WoW’s subreddit.

Is WoW’s subreddit down?

You’ll see this message if you try to reach WoW‘s subreddit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you try reach WoW’s subreddit these days, you either can’t find it or, if you somehow manage to reach it via your Saved Posts, you’ll be welcome by a message saying “r/WoW has gone private in protest of Reddit’s recent behavior and planned changes to the API, heavily impacting third-party tools, accessibility, and moderation ability.” So, no, WoW’s subreddit isn’t down, but it’s private, meaning you can’t read posts, create posts, or comment.

What will happen to WoW’s subreddit?

On June 12, WoW and plenty of other major subreddits went dark. The blackout lasted for 48 hours and on June 14 most of these subreddits returned to share an update on their next steps with their loyal audience.

This is the first post from mods after the first protest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When WoW’s subreddit first came back up on June 14, mods announced the subreddit will become restricted, meaning only mod-approved users could post and all other users would be limited to leaving comments and upvotes. This, however, wasn’t their final decision with most fanbase consistently saying “48 hours was nothing” and they should “stick to their guns.”

WoW subreddit returns to private after June 14. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Only an hour or two after the original post was shared with the WoW community, the mods have come to a decision to move the subreddit back to private, indefinitely. The large majority of WoW community has given the mods feedback saying they should go dark again and hurt Reddit ad revenue.

Where will WoW players go now?

Although the situation with Reddit is far from settling down, most WoW players are seeking refuge on various Discord servers with the most popular being the World of Warcraft Discord server.

But, there’s still a handful fo WoW subreddits that are working as usual. If you’re looking for a place to discuss high-end content, the Competitive WoW subreddit is the place to be. World of PvP is a place where you can discuss competitive PvP with other WoW players. Besides, subreddits like WoW guilds, Transmogrification, and WoW UI are still open as normal.

So, I advise you to combine these specialized subreddits with WoW Discord to get your dose of discussions during these dark times. Hopefully, Reddit and moderators will come to an agreement and we’ll be back on WoW’s subreddit once again discussing how amazing Dragonflight is.

