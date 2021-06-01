Is TBC Classic Down? How to check problems, outages, and server status

World of Warcraft players will have the chance to step through the Dark Portal again on Tuesday, June 1, and reexplore the Outlands in Burning Crusade Classic. Floating through space in the Twisting Nether, the shattered remnants of Draenor—the home-world of the Orcs and refuge of the Draenei—awaits.

But like any new expansion, players should expect some technical difficulties when TBC Classic launches at 5pm CT. The abundance of new players will almost certainly lead to server issues in the opening few hours, and perhaps days of the expansion.

WoW Classic had a moderately smooth launch in 2019 but it, of course, wasn’t without its problems. Blizzard heavily underestimated its player base, resulting in hour-long queue times, login issues, and server outages.

If you’re unsure if WoW is down, your server is experiencing problems, or the issue is on your end, then make sure to check the status of your TBC Classic realm. If your realm is down, it shouldn’t be down for long. The link includes up-to-date information about realm status and scheduled server maintenance.

Alternatively, there’s no harm in looking out for Blizzard’s customer support Twitter in your region. If the servers are down, the account will keep you informed.