Is there Creation Catalyst is WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought various changes to the MMO, notably reworking long-standing systems such as professions and reputation. Despite the many changes Dragonflight has brought, Blizzard has also retained and even returned several fan-favorite mechanics from previous expansions.

With the onset of Dragonflight Season One, tier gear for both PvP and PvE is now available for players to earn. Along with gear, the Catalyst is also making its return. Debuted in Shadowlands, the Creation Catalyst allows players to convert non-tier pieces into tier gear to complete their sets. Now dubbed the Inspiration Catalyst, players will once again have an easier means of completing their highly sought-after tier sets.

Though the Inspiration Catalyst will be the spiritual successor of Shadowlands’ Creation Catalyst, the system will see several changes for its Season One debut. This is everything you need to know about the Inspiration Catalyst in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How does the Inspiration Catalyst work in WoW Dragonflight?

Unlike in Shadowlands wherein players needed to farm a specific currency, Cosmic Flux, in order to convert gear into tier set pieces, players will accumulate charges by completing weekly quests. The Inspiration Catalyst will become available to players on Jan. 23, 2023, allowing players to spend all acquired charges.

There is still much unknown about this new Catalyst system, as the list of items that can be converted into tier set gear is currently unknown. Per BlizzardWatch, datamined information claims that players will be able to acquire six charges per week per character, though it is also unclear how many charges tier pieces will require.

For players who struggle to grind out raids and other end-game content, this is a much easier and direct means of finally attaining your entire tier set. Much like in Shadowlands, it appears that the Inspiration Catalyst will persist alongside future seasons and tier gear moving forward in the expansion after its release.