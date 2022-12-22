Inspiration Catalyst in WoW Dragonflight, explained

World of Warcraft Dragonflight reworked several long-standing mechanics in Blizzard’s over decade old MMO, notably revamping the professions and renown systems. Despite the various changes Dragonflight brought, Blizzard has retained some fan-favorite mechanics from previous expansions.

The Creation Catalyst was first introduced in Shadowlands, which allowed players to convert designated non-tier set pieces into tier gear to complete their sets. This massively assisted players by providing another way to complete tier sets aside from grinding out raids in hopes of getting lucky drops. The popular Catalyst system has returned in Dragonflight, now dubbed the Inspiration Catalyst.

While the Inspiration Catalyst functions much the same as its previous expansion predecessor, there are some changes which will impact how players can earn their tier items. This is everything you need to know about the Inspiration Catalyst in Dragonflight.

How the Inspiration Catalyst works in WoW Dragonflight

In Shadowlands, players needed to farm Cosmic Flux in order to designated gear into improved tier set pieces. Instead of gathering a particular currency, Dragonflight’s Inspiration Catalyst ties progress directly with daily quests. Completing daily quests will accumulate charges for players, which in return can be used to normal pieces of gear into tier sets.

Much is still unclear of exactly how the Inspiration Catalyst will work once it is released on Jan. 23, 2023. Per BlizzardWatch, players will be limited to six charges per week, though it is not confirmed how many charges tier pieces will require. It also remains to be seen what non-tier piece sets are eligible to convert.

The Inspiration Catalyst is an excellent alternative for players who struggle to grind out raids or other end-game content, helping players who are unlucky with drops complete their full tier sets. The Inspiration Catalyst is likely to persist alongside future seasons and tier gear sets, allowing players to catch-up on the most recently released sets.