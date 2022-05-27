How to watch the WoW Arena World Championship Season 3 Circuit

Qualifying teams from each region have been solidified, and the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship Season Three Circuit is set to begin this weekend, starting a month of competition.

As is typical, the AWC’s online competition is divided between North American and European teams, each of which is represented by eight teams. Across the next four weekends, teams will participate in a round-robin format inside their respective region.

Matches will start on Saturdays and Sundays at 12pm CT with three or four EU matches followed by three or four NA matchups. Each series win that a team tally earns them one point, and the top four teams in each region will qualify for the AWC Grand Finals and Cross Region Tournament.

The top eight AWC teams from EU & NA compete in a four-week long, round-robin style circuit for one of 4 invitations per region to the Grand Finals!



10AM PT

Beginning May 28

🔴 https://t.co/qtnenn0QA9 pic.twitter.com/IBzaR4zlDK — WoW Esports (@WoWEsports) May 23, 2022

The Circuit has a $160,000 prize pool, and the Finals will have a $300,000 prize pool.

Viewer guide to WoW Arena World Championship Season Three Circuit

Where to watch

The AWC Season Three Circuit has two live broadcast options for fans. The primary English language broadcast is on the official WoW YouTube channel, and the German broadcast will be on the game’s official DE YouTube channel.

AWC Season Three Circuit Teams

North America

Kawhi

Three and a Half Men

Cloud9

Team Liquid

Golden Guardians

Power Men

Novus

Europe

Kungarna

MyWay

SK Gaming

LF Org

Casual Dads

Bugs

No Money Just Funny

Delirium

AWC Season Three Circuit Schedule