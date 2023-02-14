How to watch the WoW Dragonflight Mythic Dungeon International

The tournament will run through April and there are a number of viewing options.

The Mythic Dungeon International is back for World of Warcraft Dragonflight with more than $400,000 in total on the line over the next couple of months.

With Time Trials in the rear-view mirror, the top 24 teams are being split into three different groups of eight that will compete over the course of the next three weekends. The top two teams in each group at the end of the weekend will secure a bid for the Global Finals at the beginning of April.

As is tradition, the MDI will pit teams against one another in a head-to-head format. Each group’s weekend will be played out as a double-elimination bracket featuring best-of-three matches.

All three group play brackets will be played out beginning on Friday and last through Sunday starting this week with Group A on Feb. 17 to 19. Group B will be played from Feb. 24 to 26, and Group C will be from March 3 to 5.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After all three groups determine the first six teams, a Last Stand Tournament will take place from March 10 to 12, awarding two final teams to the eight-team Global Finals in April. The exact dates of the Global Finals have not been announced.

How to watch the WoW Dragonflight MDI

Each broadcast for the MDI will begin at 12pm CT on days that have competition, beginning this Friday, Feb. 17. The online tournaments will have a plethora of viewing options including the official Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels.

The event will also have French, German, and Spanish broadcasts on Twitch. Additionally, competitors have been encouraged to register to host watch parties on their personal channels to broadcast their own perspectives during the tournament.