How to unlock Zereth Mortis flying in WoW: Shadowlands

Zereth Mortis, World of Warcraft’s newest zone, does not allow players to fly in it upon first arriving. Instead, you’ll have to pick up an achievement in order to allow you to fly your mounts in the zone. This process should be familiar to veteran WoW players, as “Pathfinder” achievements, which grant the ability to fly in certain zones, have been in the game since 2015.

To unlock flying in Zereth Mortis, you must complete the achievement “Unlocking the Secrets,” which is a six-part meta achievement that requires you to complete various tasks around Zereth Mortis.

Here are all of the achievements you’ll need to complete in order to obtain the ability to fly your mounts in Zereth Mortis.

Explore Zereth Mortis

A Means to an End

Curious Collections

Adventures in Zereth Mortis

Path to Enlightenment

Tales of the Exile

The most necessary and easy-to-acquire achievement required for Flying in Zereth Mortis is “Explore Zereth Mortis,” which requires you to fully reveal the zone’s map. You should be able to get this achievement passively while questing and completing the Patch 9.2 campaign—the majority of which takes place in Zereth Mortis.

Speaking of the campaign, you’ll need to complete the first six chapters, up to and including the “Means to an End” storyline. With the campaign fully unlocked and available to complete on live servers, players can progress through the story at any pace.

The achievements “Curious Collections” and “Adventures in Zereth Mortis” are two other straightforward achievements you should be able to complete passively as you progress through Zereth Mortis. Curious Collections requires you to unlock five unique treasure chests in the zone, while Adventures in Zereth Mortis will have you take down 10 individual rare enemies who spawn around the region.

Two achievements, “Path to Enlightenment” and “Tales of the Exile,” require you to complete side objectives in Zereth Mortis.

To complete Path to Enlightenment, you must finish three individual side storylines: Small Pet Problems, The Waters of Grace, and Not Al Are Lost. The Tales of the Exile achievement revolves around the seven collectable “Firim in Exile” scrolls that can be found around the zone.

Once you’ve earned all six, you’ll be rewarded with the ability to fly in Zereth Mortis.